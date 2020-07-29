Outrage after NYPD hustles protester into unmarked van

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department’s use of plainclothes officers and an unmarked minivan to haul away a vandalism suspect during a protest Tuesday created confusion and drew online outrage from people who compared it to tactics used by federal agents in Portland, Oregon. Bystander video of 18-year-old Nikki Stone’s arrest spread quickly on social media, along with comments such as “nypd is out here KIDNAPPING protesters.” The NYPD says Stone was picked up by a warrant squad for allegedly damaging several surveillance cameras. The department said that squad typically uses unmarked vehicles to surprise wanted suspects.