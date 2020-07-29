Moustakas, Senzel homer in return, Reds beat Cubs 12-7

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel homered in their returns from a COVID-19 scare, Nick Castellanos added a grand slam, and the Cincinnati Reds ended a four-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Cubs 12-7. Sonny Gray extended his major league record to 35 consecutive starts allowing six hits or less. With their virus worries behind them, the Reds had their starting lineup on the field for the first time this season and it produced their biggest splurge.