Mother charged after son fatally shoots daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An arrest affidavit says a Tennessee woman has been charged with reckless homicide after her son fatally shot her daughter. News outlets cited police in reporting that the shooting happened Tuesday as Tuwana Bynote’s children were handling a gun. The affidavit says Bynote told police she knew her juvenile son had a gun for months and that she has taken it from him several times and hidden it, but he finds it and takes it back. The boy told police he unintentionally shot his sister while handing her the gun. Bynote doesn’t have an attorney listed in court records.