May 30th Alliance protest against ‘appropriate’ use of force

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a month-long review of a protest that turned violent on May 30, Rockford Police say their officers acted "appropriately."

"The finding of the response to Resistance Review Board is that the Rockford Police officers utilized the amount of force reasonable and necessary to effectively arrest and deter the criminal and destructive behavior of those that were in attendance," said Rockford Police Department Asst. Dep. Chief Carla Redd.

The protest on the front lawn of Rockford Police District 1 was a clash of demonstrators and police officers. Overall, 10 people were arrested and 43 people were hurt.

Officers used pepper spray, batons and other less lethal weapons on some people in the crowd that night.

A group of about 20 people gathered once again on Wednesday night at Police District 1 and are angry over the findings from police.

“We let the people who got assaulted on the 30th, whether it was pepper sprayed, tear gassed, tased, hit with batons, stomped on, kicked, whatever it is that happened to those people where they got traumatized, they should know that there are still people here speaking on behalf of them," said May 30th Alliance Spokesperson Leslie Rolfe.

Wednesday's crowd was smaller but protesters were passionate.

"There is no justice in this racist corrupt city so there will be no peace in the racist corrupt city," said Rolfe.

It was at that very spot nearly two months ago where chaos and violence erupted resulting in 10 arrests and dozens hurt.

"They started with dismantling and destroying the police sign and then rocks were thrown. After officers did exit the building, the officers were met with a barrage of concrete, rocks thrown at them, chunks of cement if you will.... I will let you know that the police officers responded by using less lethal force options," said Asst. Dep. Chief Redd.

Less lethal force options that a special police unit says was "justified." But the May 30th Alliance, a group of protesters who were there that night, say otherwise.

"They didn't deserve those things. That it was a hundred different ways that those things could have been handled where they didn't have to be assaulted," said Rolfe.

Protesters want all officials involved on May 30th removed immediately. Rolfe says he is personally not surprised police found the officers were justified in their use of force. He says the group is angry and motivated to keep protesting.

"That was not a knockout punch and that they are not done fighting," said Rolfe.

Assistant Deputy Chief Redd and a team of Rockford Police officers say they watched roughly 120 hours of video and reviewed 90 police reports.

Police Chief Dan O'Shea says he stands by the fact that his department reviewed its own officers and that he is satisfied with their report.