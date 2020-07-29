Jordanian police beat and arrest protesting teachers

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian anti-riot police have clashed with protesting teachers in the capital Amman, with several demonstrators being beaten with clubs and arrested. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the prime minister’s office Wednesday where they were met by hundreds of riot police who pushed the protesters back as they chanted “peaceful, peaceful,” and called for the prime minister’s resignation. Clad with clubs, police beat some of the protesters, several of whom fell to the ground after the clash. Dozens were arrested, according to an Associated Press video journalist at the scene. The journalist, Omar Akour, was also beaten on the head with a club.