Hong Kong protest leader fired from university teaching job

HONG KONG (AP) — A professor and leading figure in Hong Kong’s political opposition has been fired from his university job following China’s passage of a sweeping new national security law. Hong Kong University’s council voted to oust Benny Tai from his position as an associate law professor in an 18-2 vote on Tuesday. Tai has been out on bail since being sentenced to 16 months in prison in April 2019 as one of nine leaders put on trial for their part in a 2014 drive for universal suffrage known as the Umbrella Movement. Protests returned last year, prompting Beijing to pass the law seen as a major assault on political opposition, free speech and academic independence in the former British colony.