Facts and Figures about the 72nd Emmy Awards nominations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards included stellar numbers for a limited series, truly celestial camera work, and a pair of posthumous honors. HBO’s “Watchmen” led all shows with a whopping 26 nominations, but that didn’t come close to matching the limited-series record, set by “Roots” with 37 in 1977. Astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins got unlikely cinematography nominations for footage they shot on their 1969 moon voyage, used in the CNN documentary “Apollo 11.” Fred Willard, who died May 15, was nominated as a guest actor, and Lynn Shelton, who died the following day, was nominated for directing.