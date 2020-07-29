Ex-Indiana Gov. Kernan, who was a Vietnam POW, dies at 74

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan has died at age 74. His governor’s office chief of staff says Kernan died early Wednesday at a South Bend health care facility after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease several years ago. Kernan was lieutenant governor when Gov. Frank O’Bannon died in 2003 and he served in the state’s top office for 16 months before he lost the 2004 election. Kernan spent 11 months as a Vietnam prisoner of war after his Navy reconnaissance plane was shot down. Current Gov. Eric Holcomb says Kernan “devoted every ounce of his life” to serving his country and state.