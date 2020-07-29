Even cooler weather settles in through next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A cold front fully moves through tonight, drawing in the cooler and drier air. Even colder weather moves in by early next week.

Cool wave #1:

Temperatures spiked a little Wednesday, bringing us closer to 90°. A stalled front rebounded north a little, helping bring in the humid and warmer air. This front reverses direction and moves south, bringing in cooler air for the remainder of the week.

A few spotty showers are possible near the front tonight and Thursday morning. These look concentrated near and south of Ogle County, so areas north of there won't see much if anything for rainfall.

A cold front fully moves through Thursday, providing a drop in temperatures for the end of the week.

By Thursday, temperatures drop down to the upper 70's to around 80°. The humidity drops again, so the weather becomes comfortable. Clouds stick around most of the day, so don't look for a lot of sunshine. We have a better chance at seeing some sun later in the day. Winds from the northeast become breezy at times, gusting to 20 mph.

Friday and Saturday stay right around 80°. A partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky and low humidity stays in place. Temperatures may dip down into the upper 50's.

Cool wave #2:

Another cold front slides through Sunday, sparking a chance for rain and also dropping temperatures a little more.

First, the rain chances: the front slides by during the afternoon, and could spark scattered showers and storms. For now, we aren't seeing a washout Sunday, but plan on a little rain from time-to-time. Some thunder is possible, so indoor activities are likely better for Sunday afternoon.

Low pressure enters the picture Monday and may keep the scattered rain chances going. Again, the rain won't be widespread or continuous, but plan for a some rain occasionally during the day.

By Sunday, the weather starts feeling more like September for a short while.

Temperatures fall off behind Sunday's cold front. Conditions dip down into the upper 70's for highs starting Sunday, and could stay there through next week. This is roughly 5° to 6° below average, and more like the average temperatures for mid-September. While temperatures won't dramatically be below normal, you may notice a touch of cooler conditions through next week.