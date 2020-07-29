Epstein’s ex-girlfriend tries late bid to seal testimony

NEW YORK (AP) — A British socialite charged with recruiting three girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse is making a late bid to stop the public release of her testimony in a civil case. A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell told a Manhattan judge Wednesday that the 2016 depositions by his client should be kept sealed. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska last week ordered the public release of the documents by Thursday. Attorney Ty Gee told the judge she should reconsider her decision to make two Maxwell depositions public because the documents form the basis of some of the criminal charges lodged against Maxwell. Gee said Maxwell only answered questions because she thought the depositions could not be obtained by authorities.