COVID-19 pushes Illinois high school fall sports to spring

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — COVID-19 has forced the Illinois High School Association to push most fall sports into the spring. The IHSA decision to move football, boys soccer and volleyball to a February-to-May season came hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker barred interscholastic play for contact or intense sports such as football, wrestling and competitive cheering and dance. Pritzker’s action follows outbreaks of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, among young athletes this summer. Pritzker also admonished voters to pressure local leaders in areas where infections are spiking to take tougher action.