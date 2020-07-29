 Skip to Content

Court: Flint class-action can proceed over lead in water

DETROIT (AP) — Flint residents whose health and homes were harmed by lead-contaminated water have scored a legal milestone. The Michigan Supreme Court said Wednesday that they can proceed with a lawsuit against public officials for the disastrous decisions that caused the scandal. The court’s opinion is a key procedural step in long-running litigation that now will return to the Court of Claims. The court says Flint residents can pursue a claim of diminished property values and a violation of bodily integrity. Justice Richard Bernstein says the case raises “some of the most disturbing allegations of malfeasance by government actors in Michigan’s history.”

