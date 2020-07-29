Charity urges release of 200 migrant children held in Libya

CAIRO (AP) — An international charity has urged Libyan authorities to release over 200 Europe-bound migrant children intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea and returned to detention centers in the conflict-sicken country this year. The International Rescue Committee says most of those children are African between 12 and 15 years old and some are infants. Over 50 of those children have disabilities or are children at risk because their caregiver is sick. Libya has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing war and poverty to Europe amid years-long chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.