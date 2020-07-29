Census head says Trump memo doesn’t change count of everyone

The head of the U.S. Census Bureau says President Donald Trump’s order seeking to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the process of redrawing congressional districts isn’t changing the bureau’s goal of counting every person in the country. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham made the statement in prepared remarks for an emergency hearing before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Wednesday. The Democratic-controlled committee called the hearing last week after Trump issued a memorandum seeking to exclude people in the country illegally from being included during the process for redrawing congressional districts. Civil rights group have filed multiple lawsuits challenging the memorandum as unconstitutional.