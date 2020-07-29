Byron Nuclear Plant donates money to local libraries

BYRON (WREX) — The Byron Nuclear Plant is stepping in to help local libraries.

The station is donating at least $500 to eight libraries. The money goes toward additional summer reading and educational programs.

"It's a tough time for educators who are not sure what the fall is going to look like," said Paul Dempsey of Exelon Generation Communications. "So if libraries can go the extra mile this summer, and maybe even into the fall, it's really going to help parents kind of fill the void that school might not be there for."

The power plant also awarded both the Bertolet Memorial Library in Leaf River and the Oregon Public Library money to upgrade their public computer areas.

"It helps run our programs," said Bertolet Memorial Library Director Linda Schreiber. "Our patrons come and use the computers for signing up for unemployment, doing work."

In total, the Byron Nuclear Plant donated $9,000 to the libraries. The facilities that got money are: