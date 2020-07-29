Bears’ QB battle between Trubisky, Foles about to heat up

The Chicago Bears declared the quarterback competition between Mitchell Trubisky and former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles an open one during the offseason. It’s about to click into gear, though it won’t play out quite the way they envisioned. With no preseason games, more emphasis will be placed on the reads they make in practice. Coach Matt Nagy said they will be evaluated “with every single play” in practice. The Bears and every other team around the NFL stare at a season like no other because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Veterans started reporting to camps this week. Teams won’t be in pads until the week of Aug. 17.