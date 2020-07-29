5 French fighter jets delivered to India in military upgrade

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian officials say the first batch of five French-made Rafale fighter jets has arrived at an Indian air force base, as the country seeks to modernize its military amid security challenges with Pakistan and China. The fighter jets are part of a $8.8 billion deal signed with France in 2016. India has become the world’s biggest arms importer. Earlier this month, it approved the purchase of 21 Russian MiG-29 and 12 Sukhoi fighter aircraft for $2.4 billion to replace obsolete Soviet-era weapons.