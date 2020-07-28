Woman hurt in house fire Tuesday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A woman is taken to the hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation, after a fire started in a multi-family home in the 1200 block of Auburn Court.

Rockford Fire says firefighters got to the home just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called for smoke in the second floor with people potentially trapped inside.

When they got there, they found no one trapped, and it took them roughly 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

Firefighters say the home is not safe to live in at this time, due to the fire.

They are investigating how the fire started.