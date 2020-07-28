 Skip to Content

US military says airstrike killed civilian in Somalia

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The U.S. military has acknowledged killing a civilian and wounding three others with an airstrike in Somalia earlier this year. A new report substantiates allegations around the Feb. 2. attack. The original report on the airstrike said one member of the al-Shabab extremist group was killed in the vicinity of Jilib. Tuesday’s disclosure is the second in a new series of quarterly reports the U.S. military issues on airstrikes in Somalia and allegations of civilian deaths after coming under growing pressure from Somalis and human rights groups.

