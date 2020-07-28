UK travel ban on Spain strikes new blow to tourism industry

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s effective ban on travel to Spain following an upswing in coronavirus cases in the country’s northeast has hammered home the lack of a comprehensive, Europe-wide approach to suppressing the virus and giving hard-hit, tourism-reliant economies a chance to rebound. The U.K. government’s recommendation against all but essential travel to the whole of Spain means that all travelers arriving in Britain from that country will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine. The move not only dashed British holidaymakers’ hopes for getaway this summer but also fanned renewed uncertainty within Europe’s tourism industry over how to plan ahead amid authorities’ responses to new COVID-19 outbreaks.