TV viewers welcome baseball back, at least for now

NEW YORK (AP) — Television viewers warmly welcomed baseball back, even if they don’t know how long it will last. ESPN’s coverage of the first baseball game after the coronavirus hiatus, featuring the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals in an empty stadium, was the most-watched regular-season game in nine years. The Nielsen company says baseball ratings remained strong throughout the weekend on ESPN and Fox. It’s uncertain how long the abbreviated season will last. Major League Baseball on Tuesday suspended the Miami Marlins’ schedule for a week because of the team’s growing outbreak of COVID-19. Otherwise on TV, news continued to dominate.