Rembrandt self-portrait sells for $18.7 million at Sotheby’s

LONDON (AP) — A self-portrait by Rembrandt has sold for 14.5 million pounds ($18.7 million) at a Sotheby’s virtual auction Tuesday. The house said that was a new auction record for a self-portrait by the Dutch master at auction. Sotheby’s said “Self portrait wearing a ruff and black hat,” from 1632, was sought by six bidders. The last self-portrait by Rembrandt sold for 6.9 million pounds at a 2003 auction, it said. The painting sold Tuesday was one of only three that are in private hands.