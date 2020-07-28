Rockford teachers say their concerns were expressed through REA survey

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Rockford teachers are voicing their opinion on a survey for the upcoming school year. The survey was provided by the Rockford Education Association. It showed that the majority of teachers in Rockford Public School District 205 are uncomfortable going back to in-person learning. Teachers say the survey shows their concerns and are not surprised by the results.

"I am not shocked by it. You know, how are we going to keep things clean, how are we going to keep things sanitized? That's one of the concerns," said RPS special education teacher Claudine Fleming.

"I teach middle school and every time there is students coming in, I take them as my own," said RPS middle school teacher Valerie Simon. "I need to make sure that my classroom will be sanitized. I need to make sure the students that are coming into my classroom are going to symptom-free"

Teachers say they are glad the union provided the survey to the teachers. One teacher, who wanted to remain anonymous, told WREX reporter Lauren Baker that she was happy with the questions and topics that were covered in the survey. She also says she believes both REA and the district are doing everything they can to keep teachers safe.

"Overall, I think the survey was well done because they took the concerns that we have been voicing and made questions based off of that." said the teacher.

She and other teachers believe the next step is for the district to consider going remote for the upcoming school year. They say this will be the safest way for them to teach students during the pandemic.

WREX 13 did reach out to RPS 205 regarding the survey. The district says a statement presented on Monday still applies to the release of the results.

The statement says "We appreciate our teachers’ concerns and the worries of our staff members and their families. We share a lot of those same concerns and worries for our own children, family members and friends. We’ve been working all summer with the Rockford Education Association leadership team and dozens of teachers and staff to create reopening plans that are safe and best for students.

We have invited staff to share their questions and concerns as we build our back-to-school plans. We know our staff -- like our families -- want options. We plan to offer remote-only teaching jobs in the upcoming school year. Those jobs will be driven by student need. We will continue to collaborate with our staff on our back-to-school plans.

Right now, offering in-person instruction is an issue of equity and social-emotional support. If we can’t offer in-person instruction, our most vulnerable students will suffer. We’re following guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department and Illinois State Board of Education to develop our reopening plans."