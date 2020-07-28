Rockford Lutheran to offer multiple learning options for students this school year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Lutheran School is getting ready for the start of the school year.

The first day of school will be on Aug. 19. This year, Rockford Lutheran says it is offering a variety of learning options for parents and students to choose from. Students can attend school five days a week, learn from home or do a mix of both. Students at the school will have to wear a mask. If the state closes down the school, program at home will continue with more activities and contact with teachers.

"There is some people that are a little bit frightened because they don't know about health issues and they don't know how kids are going to respond. But we believe in our kids. We believe that the people who are here want the same thing we do. So they're able to make choices based on the foundation that we have."

Rockford Lutheran is going to have a meeting with parents Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Zoom to talk about the options for next year. To find out how to join the meeting, click here.