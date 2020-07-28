Revel suspends NYC scooter service after 2nd fatal crash

NEW YORK (AP) — A ride-sharing scooter startup said Tuesday it is suspending operations in New York City after a second fatal crash in less than two weeks. Revel tweeted that service “will be shut down until further notice” as it reviews safety and rider accountability measures. The company’s app alerted riders to the news. Mayor Bill de Blasio said city officials spoke to Revel executives on Tuesday and made clear the company’s safety record is “an unacceptable state of affairs.” The company’s blue scooters, which require a driver’s license but no training to rent, had been seen as an alternative to taxis and subways during the coronavirus pandemic.