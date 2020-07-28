Renteria returns to manage White Sox after COVID-19 scare

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria has returned to the team after being isolated for 24 hours with cold-like symptoms. He tested negative for COVID-19 and arrived at Progressive Field about an hour before the White Sox played their first road game this season and a doubleheader against the Indians. Renteria woke up Monday with what he called a “slight cough and nasal congestion” and went to a Cleveland hospital for tests as a precautionary measure. The 58-year-old had been kept at the team’s hotel awaiting test results and medical clearance.