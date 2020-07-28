Police: Hell’s Angel sparked Minneapolis riots over Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a man captured on surveillance video breaking windows at a south Minneapolis auto parts store in the days after George Floyd’s death is a Hell’s Angels member who was bent on stirring up social unrest. The man was dubbed “Umbrella Man” for his all-black get-up. His actions soon led to an arson fire that police say was the first of several that transformed peaceful protests into chaos. The Star Tribune reports a Minneapolis police arson investigator wrote in a search warrant affidavit police identified the 32-year-old suspect through an emailed tip last week. The fires spread and caused an estimated $500 million in damage. A Minneapolis police spokesman tells The Associated Press the investigation is open and active.