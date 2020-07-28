Nomination surprises: ‘The Mandalorian,’ Quibi get Emmy love

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Mandalorian” snagging 15 Emmy Award nominations was just one of the stunners on Tuesday. It had been ignored at the Golden Globes but is firmly in the best drama race. Another show that got no respect at the Globes was “Watchmen” and that dark superhero tale also turned it around, earning a leading 26 Emmy nominations. Other shows that got the Emmy brush-off include “Devs” and the final season of “Homeland.” A surprise was that Quibi, the mobile phone-only bite-sized platform, got a healthy 10 nods, mostly in the short form comedy or drama categories.