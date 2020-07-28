New statues stoke sensitivity between South Korea, Japan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A pair of new statues in South Korea depicting a man kneeling in front of a girl symbolizing victims of sexual slavery by Japan’s wartime military is the latest subject of diplomatic sensitivity between the countries, with Tokyo’s top government spokesperson questioning whether the male figure represents the Japanese prime minister. Kim Chang-ryeol, owner of a botanic garden in the mountain town of Pyeongchang, said Tuesday that he canceled an unveiling ceremony for the bronze statues that was to take place on Aug. 10 because of what he described as unwanted controversy. While Kim said the statues were his idea, he said he didn’t specifically intend the male figure to be Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.