Milwaukee man faces federal arson charges in unrest burning

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Milwaukee man on arson charges stemming from a home that was set on fire during unrest last month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin says 32-year-old Joshua Lusk was indicted Tuesday on charges of arson and attempted arson, injuring a Milwaukee firefighter. U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger says Lusk “engaged in senseless violence, attempting to destroy the home of innocent people.” A crowd gathered at the home in June, believing two missing girls were at the house and investigating whether the house was used for sex trafficking. But police said the girls were never at the house, and there was no evidence human trafficking occurred at the house.