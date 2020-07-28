Local non-profit wants to make Rockford sustainable, resilient

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One local non-profit is trying to make Rockford more sustainable and more resilient, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Gosh, with the pandemic these days, we've learned haven't we?" Brad Roos, President of Sustain Rockford, said. "We can't take sustainability for granted. We all need to be more resiliant and you have to plan and work to make that happen."

After members of Sustain Rockford traveled to Dubuque in 2016, the group felt inspired to bring a sustainability conference to Rockford.

"Rockford is doing such great stuff...to make the community more sustainable and resilient but we don't have our framework," Roos said.

A Green Town Conference in Rockford area would help the city create a sustainability framework to guide leaders.

"It's not going to be a plan that sits on your bookshelf," Shelby Best, Vice President at Sustain Rockford, said. "We're really trying to make this active, ongoing plan that we can really revisit and monitor as a community."

Sustain Rockford hopes the event will take place at the end of 2021 and attract between 200 and 400 people.

However, to bring the conference, Sustain Rockford needs around $20,000. The group has so far raised more than $15,000, but needs the community to help raise the last bit.

"We know that there are a lot of people in this community who care deeply about the environment, who care deeply about our community's sustainability," Roos said.

The Founding Partners campaign encourages businesses, individuals or organizations to become a founding member of Sustain Rockford for $75.

"We really want to focus on engaging with the community," Best said. "We're figuring out how we can bring the community to become active participants in what we hope will be a more sustainable and more resilient Rockford."

To become a founding partner, visit Sustain Rockford's website.