Lindor, Zimmer homer in Indians’ 4-3 win over White Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) — Francisco Lindor and Bradley Zimmer each homered and drove in two runs, propelling the Cleveland Indians to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader. Aaron Civale struck out a career-high nine and allowed two runs over six innings in his first start of the season. Brad Hand picked up his second save for the Indians, who never trailed. White Sox manager Rick Renteria, who had been isolated in a downtown hotel after experiencing cold-like symptoms Monday, returned to the team during batting practice after testing negative for the coronavirus. Tim Anderson went 3 for 5 with a homer, two doubles and all three of Chicago’s runs.