Lebanese party leader blames Hezbollah, allies for crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of a major Christian group in Lebanon has blamed the militant group Hezbollah and its allies led by the country’s president for the rapidly deteriorating economy and Lebanon’s worsening relations with Arab countries. He says the only solution is for them to leave power. The leader of the Lebanese Forces Party says Monday’s military activity along the border with Israel was a clear indication Lebanon doesn’t have sovereignty in the south, along Israel’s border, where thousands of U.N. peacekeepers are based. Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades and the government has done little to get the country out of its troubles.