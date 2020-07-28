Lawsuit seeks $150M in ComEd refunds after bribery scheme

CHICAGO (AP) — A class-action lawsuit filed seeks $150 million in refunds from ComEd for rate increases and benefits the utility received from Illinois as part of an alleged bribery scheme. The lawsuit was filed Monday in Cook County by three individuals and a Chicago-based company. Prosecutors have said ComEd agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation that implicates Illinois House Speaker Madigan, who hasn’t been charged with wrongdoing. The lawsuit alleges “rampant and widespread corruption” that “deprived ratepayers of vast sums of money.” A message left for a ComEd spokesperson wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday.