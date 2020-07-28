Kodak lands loan to bolster US-produced drug supply

Photography company Eastman Kodak is set to receive a $765 million government loan to create a new division that will help make ingredients for use in generic drugs. Kodak Pharmaceuticals will make critical pharmaceutical ingredients that have been identified as essential but have lapsed into chronic national shortage, as defined by the Food and Drug Administration. The unit will have the capacity to produce up to 25% of active pharmaceutical ingredients used in non-biologic, non-antibacterial, generic pharmaceuticals.