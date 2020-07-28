Illinois professors disagree with school’s fall proposals

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois’ college and university professors are pushing back against their school’s proposals for reopening schools amid the pandemic, prompting officials to adopt new norms to accommodate faculty recommendations. The Chicago Tribune reports that their concerns are becoming more urgent after reports say that students returning to college towns are spreading the coronavirus. But despite the risks, some students want to return to campus and get their money’s worth since most schools are not discounting tuition. Illinois State University’s “Redbirds Return” plan that was rolled out in June received immediate push back from faculty members.