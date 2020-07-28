Hawaii battles complacency after another hurricane near-miss

HONOLULU (AP) — Hurricane Douglas joined a long list of hurricanes that have come near the Hawaiian Islands but didn’t cause major damage. Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami says such experiences often help people get complacent and think disaster will never strike them. But he says you can’t control Mother Nature. Kawakami says Kauai’s history with major hurricanes and floods have left a strong impression on the island’s residents who do take weather threats seriously. He says that often rubs off on people who moved to Kauai recently. Douglas tracked just north of the islands as a Category 1 hurricane from Saturday through early Monday.