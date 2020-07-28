Hundreds of Israelis protest outside Netanyahu’s residence

JERUSALEM (AP) — Several hundred people are taking part in a protest outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem and in Tel Aviv, pressing ahead with a more than month-long campaign calling for his resignation while on trial. In Tel Aviv, hundreds more demonstrated outside the home of the public security minister, who had urged police to clamp down on the weekly demonstrations against Netanyahu. Demonstrators are dissatisfied with the government’s handling of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and demand Netanyahu step down while in court on corruption charges.