Holland expected to start as Pirates host Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (2-2, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-3, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Josh Lindblom (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Pirates: Derek Holland (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

The Pirates went 29-47 in division games in 2019. Pittsburgh pitchers had an ERA of 5.18 last season while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.

The Brewers finished 45-31 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Milwaukee hit 250 total home runs and averaged 8.4 hits per game last season.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), JT Riddle: (abdomen), Luke Maile: (finger).

Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Brock Holt: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.