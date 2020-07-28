German police dig through garden in McCann investigation

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say police investigating the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann in Portugal in 2007 are searching a garden plot in the northern city of Hannover in connection with their probe. Julia Meyer, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig, confirmed local media reports Tuesday that police investigators had been at the site since Monday with an excavator in connection with the case but couldn’t provide further details. McCann was 3 at the time of her 2007 disappearance from an apartment in Portugal. German authorities said last month they had identified a 43-year-old German citizen as a suspect in the case.