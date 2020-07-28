Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “HBO’s” limited series “Watchmen” is the leading Emmy nominee with 26 nods. Leslie Jones has kicked off the reading of this year’s Emmy nominations. Jones opened the virtual presentation by joking that she was locked on a set with only a cameraman. “The Morning Show” and “Ramy” are among the series vying for Emmy nominations, and some of their performers were among the early nominees. The September 20 ceremony will air on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel as host. The prime-time Emmys are the first major entertainment awards to cope with limitations forced by the pandemic.