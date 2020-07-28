Federal marshals arrest suspect in Indiana double-slaying

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in the fatal shootings of a Gary police officer’s son and another man was apprehended in California by federal marshals after he tossed a gun during a foot chase. Thirty-five-year-old Michael Sherrod Smith was arrested July 21 in Oakland, California, on two counts each of murder and attempted murder. Smith was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Fugitive Task Force. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that he’s accused of shooting into a vehicle in Gary last September, killing two men, including 32-year-old Kerry Rice Jr., who was the son of Gary police Sgt. Kerry Rice Sr.