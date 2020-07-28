Faith in protest as young people find fervor on the street

In demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism that have raged following the police killing of George Floyd, protesters often take a solemn knee. They observe mournful moments of silence. They break into call-and-response. Others build altars, paint murals and pay homage to the victims of police brutality by calling out their names in what resembles a litany. In many ways, the protests embody familiar elements of traditional faith, and are often led by young people who find a sense of purpose, ritual and community on the streets.