Democrats, GOP far apart on virus aid; Trump wants a deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The differences in Washington over the next coronavirus aid package are vast. Democrats propose $3 trillion in relief, Republicans have a $1 trillion counteroffer and millions of Americans’ jobless benefits, school reopenings and eviction protections hang in the balance. A day of shuttle diplomacy Tuesday by White House negotiators produced few results, but it’s clear that Democrats have the leverage. Republicans are so divided over the prospect of big government spending they are leaving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell with a severely weakened hand as a $600 federal unemployment benefit bump and eviction protections expire Friday. Negotiations resume Wednesday.