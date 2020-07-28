Báez homers twice, Cubs stay hot with 8-5 win over Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Javier Báez homered twice, doubled and scored on a deft dive to the plate, Alec Mills went six solid innings, and the Chicago Cubs extended their strong opening surge, beating the Cincinnati Reds 8-5. Chicago has won four of its first five games, scoring first in each one. Jason Kipnis’ triple after Shogo Akiyama lost it in the sun got the Cubs going again. Mills added to Chicago’s stretch of impressive starts. The Reds got a homer from Nick Castellanos but fell to 1-4.