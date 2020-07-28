Australian Outback pub bans messy emus for ‘bad behavior’

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian Outback pub has banned two emus for “bad behavior” after they learned to climb the stairs and created havoc inside. The two large, flightless birds were already adept at stealing food from people in a lightly populated Queensland state outpost. But things took an intolerable turn when the birds learned how to enter the local pub. The pup’s operator solved the problem by stringing a rope across the top of the stairs. A sign asks customers to return the rope to its place when they enter. The birds aren’t yet clever enough to get around it.