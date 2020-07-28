At least 3 still thought missing after Mexico mass abduction

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in western Mexico say at least three people appear to still be missing after a gang kidnapped some members of a group of visitors to the resort of Puerto Vallarta. Jalisco state prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solis said Tuesday that one member of the group of visitors from the neighboring state of Guanajuato escaped the attack, in which one man was killed by a gunshot. The survivor said many of the abducted men had been taken to a house in Puerto Vallarta, held there and most were later released. The man said it appeared three men could still be in the custody of their captors.