Asian shares advance after Wall St rally; gold extends gains

MITO, Japan (AP) — Shares are trading higher in Asia after U.S. stocks resumed their upward march on Wall Street, while the price of gold pushed to new record highs. Stocks climbed Tuesday in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Shanghai after the S&P 500 rose 0.7% overnight. Much attention will be focused on a two-day meeting for the Federal Reserve on interest rates that begins Tuesday. Hopes for more help for the American economy have risen as Congress debates another stimulus package. This is also a heavy week for earnings reports. Investors remain jittery and are buying gold, pushing its price to nearly $1,975.00 per ounce for the first time before it fell back slightly.