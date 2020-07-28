Air travel expected to not recover before 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Air travel will take even longer than previously thought to return to pre-virus levels. That’s the gloomy prediction from the air transport trade association, or IATA. They are pushing their forecast back by a year, to 2024. That’s when they say travel will make it back to 2019 levels. In June, air travel around the world was down 86% compared to a year earlier. IATA says air travel recovery will take longer because of the resurgence of cases in many places including the U.S.