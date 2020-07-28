4 Big Tech CEOs getting heat from Congress on competition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four Big Tech CEOs are set to answer for their companies’ practices before Congress as a House panel caps its yearlong investigation of market dominance in the industry. They are Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple. Their industry has transformed society, linked people around the globe, mined and commercialized users’ personal data, and infuriated critics on both the left and right over speech. Critics question whether the companies stifle competition and innovation, and raise prices for consumers. The four CEOs are testifying remotely for a hearing Wednesday by the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust.